Arab League Renews Solidarity With Palestinian Media
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 11 (KUNA) -- The Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector Ahmad Khattabi, expressed on Sunday the League's full solidarity with Palestinian media as the Israeli occupation continues its aggression.
In a statement, marking the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Media, Khattabi pointed out that 212 journalists have been killed as of the end of April 2025, in addition to at least 400 others being injured.
He added that these violations reached their peak during the war on Gaza by targeting journalists performing their duties under dangerous humanitarian conditions, similar to the rest of the defenseless civilians suffering from ongoing bombing, blockade, and starvation.
Khattabi reiterated the Arab League's condemnation of Israel's ongoing restrictions on Palestinian media and its violation to International law, particularly Article 79 of the Geneva Conventions, which protects journalists in conflict zones.
The Arab League commemorated International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Media on May 11, in accordance with the decision made by the Council of Arab Information Ministers during its 52nd session held in Cairo in September 2022. (end)
