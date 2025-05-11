403
Kuwaiti Diplomat: Lebanese Pres. Visit To Kuwait Highlights Strong Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 11 (KUNA) -- The Charge D'Affairs of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon, Yassin Al-Majed affirmed that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's visit to Kuwait came in response to an invitation from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Majed said that Aoun's visit represents an important milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields and reflects the depth of the strong relations between the two countries.
He pointed out that the Kuwait, under His Highness the Amir's directives, responded to the recent Israeli aggression on Lebanon by launching an air bride to support the Lebanese people.
He noted that the visit's timing is significant, coming after Lebanon's presidential elections and new government formation, which supports advancing bilateral relations.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his accompanying delegation are scheduled to arrive in Kuwait on Sunday for an official two-day visit, in response to an invitation from His Highness the Amir, during which official talks will be held. (end)
