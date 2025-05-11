403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Newly Elected Pope Of The Vatican
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the newly elected Pope of the Vatican and Bishop of Rome Leo XIV.
In the cable, His Highness expressed his sincere congratulations to the Pope on the great confidence placed in him by the cardinals through his election as head of the Catholic Church, succeeding Pope Francis I.
His Highness expressed his heartfelt wishes to Pope Leo XIV for continued success in spreading the values of tolerance and justice among peoples, praising the strong relations between Kuwait and the Vatican.
His Highness wished him good health and the Vatican further progress and prosperity. (end)
