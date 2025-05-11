Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PACI Launches Civil Ids Address Change On Sahel App. For Non-Kuwaitis

PACI Launches Civil Ids Address Change On Sahel App. For Non-Kuwaitis


2025-05-11 05:03:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Civil Identification (PACI) launched on Sunday a service allowing non-Kuwaitis to change the address on their civil IDs on the unified government e-services application (Sahel). (end)
ajr


MENAFN11052025000071011013ID1109533608

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search