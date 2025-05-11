403
PACI Launches Civil Ids Address Change On Sahel App. For Non-Kuwaitis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Civil Identification (PACI) launched on Sunday a service allowing non-Kuwaitis to change the address on their civil IDs on the unified government e-services application (Sahel). (end)
