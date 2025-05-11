Indigo Offers Rebooking Options To Stranded Flyers

Dhaka: Low-cost carrier IndiGo announced that passengers scheduled to fly to or from airports affected by the ongoing closures can now opt to travel from or to nearby airports without incurring additional charges.

The airline, citing security concerns, assured customers that it remains committed to providing support until the affected airports reopen.

“We understand the uncertainty this situation may have caused and want to assure you that our team is here to help. Change and cancellation fees are being waived for bookings made during this period,” said IndiGo.

If customers were scheduled to fly into or out of the impacted airports, they may now choose to travel from or to another nearby airport without any additional charges, the airline added.

“This flexibility is available across our network for eligible bookings. We are also planning to operate relief flights to support stranded passengers and will share updates as these plans are confirmed,” the airline added.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations, effective till May 14.

