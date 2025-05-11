India-Pakistan News: IAF Says Operation Sindoor Tasks Executed Successfully, Operations Still Ongoing

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Indian Air Force said on Sunday that it successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, but the Operations are still ongoing, details of which will be released soon.

In a post on X on Sunday, the IAF said,“The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives.”

“Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information,” the statement read.

The IAF's statement came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and tri-services chiefs at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi on Sunday, May 11. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present at the meeting.

This is the first such high-level meeting conducted after India and Pakistan said they reached an“understanding” amid the ongoing tensions on Saturday.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.

But, after just few hours, India said Pakistan violated the terms of the“understanding . Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding and India takes "very serious note of these violations.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated along the western border following Operation Sindoor, which was carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7.

The operation targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.