Zakharova claims incoming German chancellor is threat to globe
(MENAFN) Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, has suggested that the incoming German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, might bring back a troubling chapter in history. Her comments came after a report that Merz plans to pledge Germany's commitment to "assume responsibility again" in his Easter address. Zakharova humorously questioned which historical period the "again" in Merz's speech referred to.
Merz, who is set to officially become Chancellor on May 6, had previously indicated during an interview that Germany could provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine, a weapon with a range of 500 km. His predecessor, Olaf Scholz, had resisted such requests, citing concerns over escalating the conflict. However, Merz has suggested that under his leadership, Germany would supply these missiles, potentially allowing Ukraine to target the Crimean bridge, a key Russian transport link.
Zakharova, in a post on Telegram, warned that if Germany sends Taurus missiles, it would signify direct German participation in military operations, as the missile launch would require the involvement of German Bundeswehr personnel. Russia's ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechaev, also expressed concerns, stating that the missile delivery would escalate the conflict and force Russia to retaliate.
Throughout the ongoing conflict, Russia has condemned Western military support for Ukraine, arguing that it only prolongs the violence.
