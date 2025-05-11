Ukraine once more breaches US-mediated energy ceasefire

The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukraine of repeatedly violating a US-brokered ceasefire agreement aimed at halting attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure. The moratorium, which was agreed upon following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on March 18, was set to last for 30 days.According to a statement from the Russian Ministry on Saturday, Ukrainian forces have launched multiple strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, including power lines and gas pipelines. Over the past 24 hours, at least ten attacks were reported, with damage occurring in regions such as Belgorod and Bryansk, where drones were used to target power lines and substations. Additionally, Ukrainian shelling caused damage in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kherson Region.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the initial 30-day moratorium period had expired but acknowledged some positive developments despite Ukraine's violations. He noted that Russia adhered to the ceasefire, unlike Ukraine, which had continued its strikes.On the same day, President Putin announced a temporary Easter ceasefire from 6:00 pm Moscow time on Saturday until midnight on April 21, expressing hope that Ukraine would honor the truce. However, Putin also mentioned that Ukraine’s consistent violations of the energy ceasefire would be a key factor in determining whether Kiev is genuinely interested in diplomatic negotiations. He emphasized that Russian forces would be on alert and ready to respond to any violations.

