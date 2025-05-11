403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky postpones elections by extending martial law for additional three months
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has once again postponed elections by extending martial law and general mobilization in the country for another three months. The measures, which were set to expire on May 9, will now last until August 6.
Zelensky first imposed martial law in February 2022, following the escalation of the conflict with Russia. Since then, the measure has been extended more than a dozen times, with Zelensky citing it as the reason for not holding elections in Ukraine.
Officially, Zelensky's presidential term ended nearly a year ago, and Russia has continuously questioned his legitimacy as Ukraine’s leader. Russian officials argue that according to Ukraine's Constitution, the country’s parliament remains the only legitimate authority until new elections are held.
Zelensky’s latest proposal to extend martial law was introduced earlier this week in a draft bill presented to Ukraine’s parliament. Lawmakers supported the extension overwhelmingly, with only one opposition vote from Aleksey Goncharenko, a deputy from the European Solidarity party.
Pyotr Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party and former president of Ukraine, criticized the bill, claiming Zelensky is consolidating power and preventing elections from taking place.
Ukrainian law prohibits elections during martial law. If the measure is lifted, parliamentary elections could occur within 60 days, and presidential elections within 90 days.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the vote by suggesting that the Ukrainian regime is trying to hold onto power by maintaining martial law. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also accused European NATO members of ensuring Zelensky remains in power, implying that if he doesn’t, the West may try to install a new leader with similar policies.
In the U.S., President Donald Trump called Zelensky a “dictator without elections,” suggesting that he would likely lose if elections were held.
Zelensky first imposed martial law in February 2022, following the escalation of the conflict with Russia. Since then, the measure has been extended more than a dozen times, with Zelensky citing it as the reason for not holding elections in Ukraine.
Officially, Zelensky's presidential term ended nearly a year ago, and Russia has continuously questioned his legitimacy as Ukraine’s leader. Russian officials argue that according to Ukraine's Constitution, the country’s parliament remains the only legitimate authority until new elections are held.
Zelensky’s latest proposal to extend martial law was introduced earlier this week in a draft bill presented to Ukraine’s parliament. Lawmakers supported the extension overwhelmingly, with only one opposition vote from Aleksey Goncharenko, a deputy from the European Solidarity party.
Pyotr Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party and former president of Ukraine, criticized the bill, claiming Zelensky is consolidating power and preventing elections from taking place.
Ukrainian law prohibits elections during martial law. If the measure is lifted, parliamentary elections could occur within 60 days, and presidential elections within 90 days.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the vote by suggesting that the Ukrainian regime is trying to hold onto power by maintaining martial law. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also accused European NATO members of ensuring Zelensky remains in power, implying that if he doesn’t, the West may try to install a new leader with similar policies.
In the U.S., President Donald Trump called Zelensky a “dictator without elections,” suggesting that he would likely lose if elections were held.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment