Around 3,356 Maritime Transport Transactions Registered In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar saw an upward trajectory in the maritime transport transactions in the first quarter (Q1) of this year as it witnessed a surge of 516 percent compared to the first quarter of last year.

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) said in a post on its X platform, recently that it completed 3,356 transactions through Maritime Transport Affairs in the first three months of 2025.

The transactions were related to main services such as issuance and accreditation of certificates of competency for safe manning, naval architect, and marine officer.

The main service also includes maritime vessels (ownership transfer, renewal and registration) and foreign vessel engaged in operations in Qatari waters (data modifying and renewal).

In another post the MoT highlighted the necessary guidelines and procedures on marine trips are key to maritime safety and protecting lives and property.

The Ministry has called upon helmsmen of all types of maritime vessels to ensure a valid registration certificate is available.

Also, to ensure vessel carries clear numbers, the safety and security equipment on board.

Qatar's maritime transport sector is committed to developing and modernising the sector in line with strategic plans of MoT aiming at ensuring a safe maritime navigation that meets all safety requirements and obligations.

It keeps pace with international maritime developments through creative and effective application of international maritime instruments and observation of emerging trends and latest publications.

Recently, 'Darb' application for smartphones and smart devices was launched as part of enhancing accessibility to its digital services anytime, anyplace.

It provides a package of new digital services related to maritime transportation affairs, particularly small crafts transactions.

Using 'Darb', beneficiaries can register a new jet ski or other such small craft, renew a small crafts registration license, modify a small crafts specifications, have a replacement for a lost or damaged license issued, delete a small craft, have a small crafts ownership sequence certificate issued, apply for a small crafts mortgage service, apply for a small crafts mortgage release service, and modify a small crafts ownership.

The maritime sector is working on developing the legal framework for maritime activities, and enhancing the technical and administrative aspects of inspection, examination, control and investigation related to accidents.

Ensuring the quality of maritime services and transportation comes at the top of the sector's priorities.

To ensure high quality standards, it works on spreading the culture of quality, raising awareness of international best practices and standards, and developing an integral inspection system for vessels in order to ensure that all vessels are compliant with international safety requirements for maritime navigation.

As part of our efforts to achieve the strategic objectives of Qatar's National Vision 2030, the Maritime Transport Sector maintains a close relationship with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and runs constant reviews of national legislation to ensure their compliance with relevant international legislation in the best interests of the Qatar.