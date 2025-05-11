Champions Crowned As Hathab Season Ends

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The curtain came down on the 2024-25 Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour yesterday after the 14th and final round as the champions were crowned at the Longines Indoor Arena in Al Shaqab.

Seasoned French rider Cyrine Cherif sealed the Big Tour title for the season after topping the overall standings with 258 points.

Despite not competing in the final round, Cherif was 30 points ahead of her closest challenger, Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi. A former Big Tour champion, Hamad Nasser Al Qadi finished third in the overall standings with 221 points.

Rashid Towaim Al Marri topped the Medium Tour standings with 248 pts, while Al Fardan secured overall honours in the Medium Tour Team standings with on 264 pts.

In the Small Tour, Fahad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani closed out the campaign on 232 pts, while Mohammed Faisal Al-Marri led the Amateur Tour with 251 pts.

This season's Future Riders classes were led by Nasser Hamad Al Thani (Level 1, 250 pts) and Hassan Ali Al Marhoon (Level 2, 245 pts).

Jassim Al Jaham Al Kuwari (Level 1, 207 pts), Abdulla Khalid Al-Julandani (Level 2, 207 pts) and Moza Hamza Al Kuwari (Introductory, 159 pts) were confirmed as champions in their respective Dressage categories.

In the final round of the season yesterday, Khaled Aleid of Saudi Arabia produced an error-free jump-off in 36.16 sec aboard Q Layen to claim the Big Tour victory. He then guided Rakker Dmc to finish second, while his compatriot Abdullah Alsharbatly secured the third place with Quisandro.

Another Saudi rider, Bader Al Fard won the Open Class aboard Pepper Van 'T Winnenhof.

Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) President Badr Mohammed Al Darwish crowned the champions.

Al Shaqab Board Member Rashid bin Nasser Al Kaabi and Qatar Equestrian Federation Board Member Ahmed Jaber Al Mulla honored the sponsors of the 2024-2025 season for their contributions towards making the Tour a huge success.

Al Darwish praised the tour's growth, noting:“This eighth edition set new technical standards and directly boosted our riders' results at international fixtures such as the Doha International Equestrian Tour and the Amir's Sword Festival.”

He also emphasised that the Tour has become one of the strongest equestrian championships in the region, as evidenced by the participation of distinguished riders from neighboring countries such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Organising Committee Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Noah Al Thani credited early, meticulous planning for the smooth delivery of all 14 rounds, underscoring Qatar's reputation for staging elite sport.

“Longines Hathab enriches the global equestrian calendar and underlines Qatar's ambition to be the region's premier equestrian hub,” he said.