Lulu Hypermarket Unveils 'Taste Of Poland' Promotion In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket has launched its vibrant 'Taste of Poland' promotion - a celebration of Polish culture and cuisine - across all Lulu Hypermarket branches in Qatar. The promotion will run until May 14.

The event was officially inaugurated at Lulu's Pearl Qatar branch by H E Tomasz Sadziński, Ambassador of Poland to Qatar, in the presence of diplomats from the Embassy of Poland and other invited guests.

The promotion showcases a wide selection of authentic, Poland-branded products, transforming the shopping experience into a festive celebration for lovers of Polish food and heritage. Lulu stores are adorned with Poland-themed decorations, creating a truly immersive atmosphere for customers.

A key highlight of the event was the live cooking and sampling of traditional Polish dishes, hosted by Polka Restaurant, Qatar's first Polish eatery-offering guests an authentic taste of Poland right inside the store.

Momasz Sadziński thanked Lulu Group for organising the 'Taste of Poland' promotion, which boosts the visibility of Polish products in Qatar. The initiative underscores the growing cooperation between Poland and Lulu Group.

H E Tomasz Sadziński, Ambassador of Poland to Qatar and Shaijan M O, Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar during the launch of the promotion.

“In a significant push to deepen trade ties and enhance culinary diversity in Qatar, Lulu Hypermarket's initiative to promote food products from Poland is both timely and strategic,” the Ambassador noted.

“Poland exported more than €50bn worth of food products last year, and Qatar imported around QR150m worth of Polish foodstuffs. Lulu's campaign is not just a celebration of what we already offer, but a promise of better variety, better pricing, and stronger bilateral trade.”

He highlighted Lulu's strategic move to establish a Polish sourcing and collection centre, similar to its hubs in other parts of Europe, calling it a game-changer in ensuring consistent supply and quality.

The Ambassador emphasised that Polish producers, known for their high-quality and eco-friendly products, stand to benefit from expanded access to the Qatari market.

Likewise, Qatari consumers will enjoy a broader range of competitively priced Polish products that are easily accessible.

Touching on the presence of Polish cuisine in Qatar, he acknowledged that while Polka remains the only dedicated Polish restaurant in the country, but awareness and appreciation are steadily growing.“Many hotel chefs in Qatar are already familiar with dishes like pierogi and placki. With initiatives like this one by Lulu, we are hopeful that more Polish restaurants will emerge in the future,” he said.

Addressing Qatar's significance in Poland's export strategy, he remarked,“Qatar may not be the largest market in the region in terms of population, but it has strong purchasing power and a consumer base that is curious and open to trying new things. That makes it a valuable partner for Polish exporters.”

A Lulu spokesperson highlighted that the 'Taste of Poland' aligns with Lulu's broader strategy of expanding into Central and Eastern Europe.“Poland is an emerging hub for food production, and our collaboration reflects Lulu's vision of building strong sourcing partnerships across Europe,” the spokesperson said.

The 'Taste of Poland' promotion features a curated range of products from leading Polish brands. Customers can enjoy the authentic taste of Poland at all Lulu Hypermarket stores across Qatar until May 14.