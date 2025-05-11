403
Kremlin declares Ukraine energy attack moratorium is over
(MENAFN) The 30-day moratorium on strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, brokered by the US, has officially ended, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He stated that Russia has yet to announce any further actions after the expiration of the ceasefire.
The temporary ceasefire, agreed upon after a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on March 18, was intended to halt strikes on energy targets. However, Russia has accused Ukraine of violating the moratorium, claiming that Ukrainian forces launched over 120 attacks on energy infrastructure across several Russian regions.
Peskov confirmed that the month-long period had concluded and noted that there were no new instructions from President Putin regarding further steps.
Despite Ukraine’s violations, Peskov acknowledged some progress made during the ceasefire period, specifically in adhering to the moratorium on energy strikes. He emphasized that Russia honored its commitment, while Ukraine did not.
The ceasefire was part of broader discussions between the US and Russia about reaching a full ceasefire, but Moscow has raised concerns about monitoring such an agreement and the need for effective enforcement.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently indicated that Washington might pull out of peace negotiations if no progress is made soon, suggesting the US could move on from the issue. In response, Peskov described the peace talks as challenging but reiterated that Russia remains dedicated to finding a resolution to the conflict.
