Poland LOT Airlines Extends Israel Flights Suspension
(MENAFN) Poland’s flagship airline, LOT, announced on Saturday that it will continue to suspend all flights to and from Israel until May 18.
This decision is part of a broader response to the ongoing Houthi missile attacks, which have targeted Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
According to Israeli media, LOT stated that it would extend the suspension, following an earlier decision to pause flights until May 11.
The extension aligns with similar actions taken by various international airlines, including Germany's Lufthansa and Italy's ITA Airways, which have both prolonged their suspensions until May 18 and 19, respectively.
In addition, several other airlines have made the same decision. Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and the budget carrier Eurowings from Germany have also suspended flights to Israel.
Wizz Air, a Hungarian low-cost airline, and Spain's Air Europa are also halting flights to Tel Aviv until May 18.
Air France has extended its suspension until May 13, while U.S.-based carriers United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have paused flights until May 18 and May 20, respectively.
Spain's Iberia has extended its suspension until May 31, while British Airways holds the longest pause, extending its suspension to June 14.
