Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibiliy

2025-05-11 04:01:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be misty to foggy at north areas at first, and relatively hot to hot at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at north areas at first.
Offshore, it will be misty to foggy at first and will see some clouds later, the report added, warning of poor horizontal visibility at first.
Wind inshore will be variable at first becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at speed of 3 - 13 KT.
Offshore will be variable mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at speed of 2 - 12 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 2 km or less at north at first.
Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km / 1 km or less at first.

