403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Total Reset Negotiated With China - US President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump hailed talks with China in Switzerland on Saturday, saying the two sides had negotiated "a total reset ... in a friendly, but constructive, manner."
The talks come after weeks of tit-for-tat tariffs exchanged between Washington and Beijing.
"A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
"We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business," Trump wrote in the post, adding "Great progress made."
Earlier, top US and Chinese officials wrapped up on Saturday the first day of talks in Geneva aimed at defusing a trade war that is disrupting the global economy.
No major breakthrough was announced in the discussions, and negotiations are scheduled to continue Sunday.
The talks come after weeks of tit-for-tat tariffs exchanged between Washington and Beijing.
"A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
"We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business," Trump wrote in the post, adding "Great progress made."
Earlier, top US and Chinese officials wrapped up on Saturday the first day of talks in Geneva aimed at defusing a trade war that is disrupting the global economy.
No major breakthrough was announced in the discussions, and negotiations are scheduled to continue Sunday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment