403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets Assistant Secretary-General For Africa
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, met with Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa at the Department of Political and Peacebuidling Affairs, at the headquarters of Qatar's Permanent Mission in New York.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting the United Nations efforts aimed at promoting stability in conflict-affected regions.
They also highlighted the importance of advancing the peace and security agenda at both regional and international levels.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting the United Nations efforts aimed at promoting stability in conflict-affected regions.
They also highlighted the importance of advancing the peace and security agenda at both regional and international levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment