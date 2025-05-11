Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Discusses Trade, Investment Cooperation With US Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of his official visit to the United States of America, H E Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, met with H E Jamison Greer, Representative of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), at the USTR headquarters in Washington, DC, accompanied by his delegation.

The meeting focused on reviewing bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries and exploring avenues to further enhance and expand cooperation.

During the visit, the Minister also held a series of meetings with senior officials from the US Department of Commerce and with representatives of leading US technology companies.