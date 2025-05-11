QOC Organises Paralympic Challenge Day For People With Special Needs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its unwavering commitment to social responsibility and the promotion of sport for all, the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), represented by its Sports Events Department, organised the 2025 edition of the Paralympic Challenge Day for People with Special Needs on Saturday.

The event was held in collaboration with the Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) at Qatar Sports Club Arena.

The event featured the active participation of 80 athletes, men and women, from QPC, along with Qatar's guests from Palestine. The initiative was coordinated with Al Thumama Complex Management and the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

The Paralympic Challenge Day event, hosted at the Qatar Sports Club arena, featured four diverse competitions: goalball for the visually impaired, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, and the boccia contest, alongside judo and taekwondo as accompanying events to the sporting occasion.

During the awarding ceremony, Abdulgadir Al-Mutawa, Assistant Secretary of the Qatar Paralympic Committee; Mohammed Abdulsalam Mohamed, Head of the Olympic Education Unit at the QOC; and Ibrahim Esmael Al-Qaoud, Head of the Sports Activities Unit at QOC, crowned the winners, both male and female, across all four competitions.

This annual event is part of the QOC's participation in World Challenge Day, an initiative led by the international non-profit organisation TAFISA (The Association for International Sport for All). TAFISA promotes global community cooperation, social engagement, and cross-cultural understanding through sport.

Speaking on the occasion, Fajr Abdulmohsin Atea, the event supervisor, emphasised that this sporting initiative carries both a humanitarian and athletic message. It aims to integrate people with disabilities into the fabric of society by engaging them in meaningful sports activities that enhance their abilities and open new pathways for interaction and connection.

Fajr added that the event contributes to raising awareness and education, developing intellectual and physical skills, and fostering the exchange of experiences - all of which support the building of an inclusive and cohesive society.