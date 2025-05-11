Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Airways Celebrates Mothers Day With Unique Touch

Qatar Airways Celebrates Mothers Day With Unique Touch


2025-05-11 04:00:41
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: "Name a bigger #MothersDay card," quipped Qatar Airways as it shared a six-second computer-generated video featuring one of its aircraft adorned with a special Mother's Day message.

The words "Mom, I Love you," written in pink across the body of the plane, were accompanied by visuals of a child hugging their mother - drawing thousands of views within minutes of posting.

The video had garnered 276,000 views with over 12,582 likes within an hour, with numbers continuing to rise.

The airline had previously shared a similar computer-generated video during the holiday season in December, featuring an aircraft adorned with sparkling Christmas lights.

MENAFN11052025000063011010ID1109533381

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search