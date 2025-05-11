Qatar Airways Celebrates Mothers Day With Unique Touch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: "Name a bigger #MothersDay card," quipped Qatar Airways as it shared a six-second computer-generated video featuring one of its aircraft adorned with a special Mother's Day message.

The words "Mom, I Love you," written in pink across the body of the plane, were accompanied by visuals of a child hugging their mother - drawing thousands of views within minutes of posting.

The video had garnered 276,000 views with over 12,582 likes within an hour, with numbers continuing to rise.

The airline had previously shared a similar computer-generated video during the holiday season in December, featuring an aircraft adorned with sparkling Christmas lights.