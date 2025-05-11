Intel Agents Asked To Foil Plots Against Islamic System

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Supreme Leader Sheikh Mullah Haibatullah has instructed intelligence agents neutralise all overt and covert ideological and subversive plots by the enemy to undermine the Islamic system.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for IEA, shared a statement on X, noting that the leadership issued the orders during a one-day seminar for intelligence officials.

The supreme leader stated:“Just as the Islamic system was established through jihad and sacrifices, the intelligence apparatus is duty-bound to thwart all overt and covert ideological and subversive plots that the enemies are planning and seeking to implement against the Islamic system.”

He stressed intelligence operatives must not allow anyone to disrespect or insult Islamic and religious values. Intelligence officials, in coordination with other institutions, must work toward the implementation of Sharia and the shaping of public opinion.

Mujahid added the Islamic Emirate leadership had advised intelligence officials to demonstrate compassion and good conduct towards the people.

They were directed to avoid arresting people based on mere suspicion, refrain from torturing prisoners, maintain confidentiality and remain steadfast in upholding the Sharia law.

