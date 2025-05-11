Afghan Pugilists Off To Colombo For Major Event

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A five-member team of Afghan boxers left on Sunday for Sri Lanka to participate in an international event in Colombo.

The Afghanistan Boxing Federation (ABF) wrote on its Facebook page the boxing team, accompanied by coaches, departed this morning for Colombo to attend the event featuring athletes from 25 nations.

The ASBC Asian Under-22 & Youth Boxing Championships, slated for May 12-23 marks the first time top-tier Asian boxing has returned to Sri Lanka in 57 years.

Over 400 athletes and officials from more than 24 countries are expected to participate.

On Friday, Afghan boxer Shahid Kharoti defeated his Pakistani rival in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital Peshawar.

hz