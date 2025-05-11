Kabul, Beijing Talk Greater Political, Economic Links

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The acting minister of foreign affairs has called for the expansion of political relations and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and China.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi met China's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong.

During the meeting, both sides focused on the development of political relations and the enhancement of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Muttaqi expressed gratitude to China for its continued support to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and praised the progress made in trade relations.

Yue Xiaoyong reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting Afghanistan in the international community and emphasised Beijing's continued efforts to promote Afghanistan's economic development.

China's foreign minister, on behalf of the Chinese government,has extended an official invitation to Muttaqi to visit China. Muttaqi has accepted the invitation.

