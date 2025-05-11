403
The Region’s Tourism Boom Fuels Record Growth in eSIM Adoption
(MENAFN- Atteline) ● Saudi Arabia saw a 15% increase in international flight bookings through 2024, and the UAE saw a 16% rise in international visitors during the same year
● The MENA eSIM market surged 20% in 2024, driven by rising travel demand, 5G expansion, and increased adoption among outbound GCC travelers
Dubai, UAE – 11 May 2025: The GCC is witnessing an unprecedented tourism surge, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading global travel expansion. According to recent market data, the Kingdom saw a 15% increase in international flight bookings last year compared to 2023 , while the Emirates experienced a 16% rise in international visitors during the same period .
Ahmed Elfiky, Director of Growth at Airalo, commented: “Saudi Arabia’s push into leisure and entertainment is evident with major events like Riyadh Season and the upcoming 2029 Asian Winter Games. Similarly, the UAE continues to attract and retain visitors with initiatives such as the evolving developments in Dubai’s Expo City. These efforts are positioning both countries as premier global tourism hubs. With both countries increasingly drawing millions of visitors, this is fueling demand for seamless digital connectivity.”
With multi-billion-dollar tourism investments, record-breaking visitor numbers, and world-class events, reliable mobile connectivity has become a necessity for modern travelers. In fact, in the four years leading up to June 2023, bandwidth consumption in the Middle East grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just over 30%. A key driver behind this spike was the increasing demand of customers on the move , and all indications point to this trend continuing for the foreseeable future with digital advancements enabling the potential for mobility at an unprecedented rate.
Building on this momentum, the Middle East’s tourism and travel sector witnessed remarkable growth in 2024. Saudi Arabia welcomed over 100 million visitors, surpassing its Vision 2030 target six years ahead of schedule, while Dubai attracted over 17 million international travelers, reinforcing its status as a global travel hub. At the same time, the region's commitment to sustainable tourism is evident, with Saudi Arabia investing over $500 billion in developing world-class destinations.
As the world’s first and largest eSIM marketplace, Airalo has recorded a sharp increase in eSIM activations across the region, driven by the demand for instant, cost-effective, and hassle-free connectivity. This trend aligns with the 20% growth of the eSIM market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in 2024, reflecting the region’s digital transformation and the surge in GCC travelers using eSIMs for seamless connectivity across top destinations in Europe, the US, and Asia.
Airalo eSIMs offer instant activation, flexible data plans, and seamless global connectivity, eliminating the need for physical SIM swaps or costly roaming fees. As tourism in the GCC continues to soar, more travelers are embracing eSIM technology for instant, borderless, and hassle-free connectivity—ensuring they stay connected wherever their journey takes them.
