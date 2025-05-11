403
N. Korea’s Leader Reaffirms Support to Russia, Condemns "Kiev Neo-Nazis"
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. During his visit, he solidified North Korea's support for Moscow, pledging to protect Russia from any Western-supported aggression, specifically citing "the Kiev neo-Nazis."
According to a North Korean news agency, Kim laid flowers at the Eternal Flame monument, recognizing it as a memorial to the "heroic lives and feats of the unknown soldiers." He was escorted by prominent North Korean officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, Defense Minister No Kwang-chol, and his daughter.
In a lengthy address, Kim conveyed his greetings to President Vladimir Putin, whom he described as a "seasoned leader of a powerful state" and his "closest friend and comrade." He lauded the Soviet Union's pivotal role in the defeat of Nazi Germany, but warned that its legacy is currently under threat.
"The revival of Nazism… is a serious threat that can never be tolerated," Kim asserted. Referring to recent Ukrainian actions on Russian territory, he stated, “We condemn this in most vehement and resolute terms as a hysterical action that can be taken only by the Kiev neo-Nazis.”
In a recent statement, Kim revealed that North Korean forces have been aiding Russia in its defense of the Kursk Region amid a major Ukrainian offensive. He warned that Pyongyang could potentially step in once more, referencing the extensive strategic partnership agreement established between North Korea and Russia in 2024.
