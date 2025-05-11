403
Ukraine Signals Readiness for 30-Day Truce with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Saturday that Ukraine is prepared to enter a "full and unconditional" 30-day ceasefire with Russia, beginning Monday.
Sybiha made the announcement on the social media platform X after engaging in discussions with members of the "coalition of the willing," a group spearheaded by the United Kingdom and France in support of Ukraine.
He noted that establishing a sustained ceasefire could pave the way for potential peace discussions.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with key coalition figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also confirmed that the five leaders joined a "fruitful call" with U.S. President Donald Trump to explore paths toward peace.
