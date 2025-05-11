Delhi HC's Big Relief To TMC MP Mahua Moitra In Defamation Case Against Nishikant Dubey

MENAFN - Live Mint) Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra received relief from the Delhi High Court after BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai agreed to take down their social media posts accusing her of misconduct.

Moitra had filed a defamation suit, arguing that the allegations shared through Dubey's Facebook post and Dehadrai's tweet-containing a screenshot of the same-were unfounded and damaging to her reputation.

In a hearing held on Friday, both Dubey and Dehadrai informed the Court that they would remove the social media posts in question, offering partial relief to Moitra in her defamation case.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Senior Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, representing Nishikant Dubey, argued before the Delhi High Court that the social media post was based on a Lokpal order linked to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into Mahua Moitra's alleged foreign bank accounts.

In a post on X, TMC MP wrote,“Supreme Court has called Hon'ble gentleman“highly irresponsible”,“ignorant”,“absurd”,“biased”,“scandalous” & “ill-intentioned”. Not me 🤫.”

The defamation suit, filed in 2023 by Mahua Moitra, centers on what she described as false and defamatory allegations accusing her of accepting bribes in exchange for asking questions in Parliament.

Dubey had alleged that Moitra took bribes from businessman and Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani to raise specific queries in the Lok Sabha.

He based these claims on a letter he received from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who allegedly provided“irrefutable” evidence supporting the bribery accusations.

However, Moitra has denied any misconduct, arguing that the claims are politically driven and intended to damage her reputation, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies)



