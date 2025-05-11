Etihad Resumes Select Flights To Pakistan

Dhaka: Etihad Airways has resumed select services to and from Pakistan following the reopening of the country's airspace on Saturday, after a ceasefire agreement was reached with India.

In a travel advisory, the airline stated that all flights between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan had been cancelled on Friday, May 10, due to the temporary airspace closure.

However, starting Sunday (May 11), the airline will operate specific daytime services, including flights EY300/EY301 between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Islamabad International Airport, EY294/EY295 connecting Abu Dhabi and Karachi Jinnah International Airport, and EY288/EY289 serving the Abu Dhabi-Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport route.

Some evening services on May 11, were still been cancelled, including flights EY296/EY297 between Abu Dhabi and Karachi, and EY302/EY303 between Abu Dhabi and Islamabad.

Looking ahead, Etihad Airways currently plans for all scheduled services between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan to operate as normal on Sunday, May 12, though the airline notes that this remains subject to any further changes.

The airline has emphasised that guests with onward connections through Abu Dhabi to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their originating point unless they have secured alternative onward travel arrangements from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways stated that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in coordination with the relevant authorities and reiterated that the safety of its guests and crew remains its top priority.

The airline expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused and thanked its guests for their understanding and patience during this period of disruption.



