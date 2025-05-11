403
India declares air defense systems in Pakistan disarmed
(MENAFN) India has targeted air defense systems across various locations in Pakistan in response to Islamabad's attempted cross-border strikes on Indian military positions. Pakistan had previously claimed to have shot down 12 Indian drones, including one that was targeting a military site near Lahore, just 24 kilometers from the international border.
According to India's Defense Ministry, on the night of May 7-8, 2025, Pakistan launched multiple drone and missile attacks on Indian military targets in Northern and Western India. India successfully neutralized these threats using its Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defense systems. In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces struck Pakistan's air defense radars and systems. Pakistani officials confirmed that an air defense system in Lahore had been taken out, causing damage and casualties among their soldiers.
This escalation follows India's Operation Sindoor, in which Indian forces targeted alleged "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan and its controlled part of Kashmir, a move made in response to an April terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. Islamabad condemned the strikes, calling them a "provocation," and vowed retaliation. Pakistani forces have been shelling across the Line of Control, which separates the two regions of Kashmir, resulting in 16 civilian deaths, including five children and three women, according to Indian reports.
