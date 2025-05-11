403
Vance says India-Pakistan war ‘none of our business’
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated on Thursday that Washington will not involve itself in the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, calling it an issue that falls outside of American interests. Speaking to Fox News, Vance emphasized that while the U.S. is concerned about tensions between two nuclear-armed nations, it will not step into the fray.
“We’re not going to insert ourselves into a war that doesn’t directly concern us,” Vance said, acknowledging the serious risks of a broader or nuclear conflict. He added that both India and Pakistan have longstanding grievances and that the best the U.S. can do is to encourage both sides to ease hostilities.
Vance’s remarks follow India’s launch of “Operation Sindoor,” which targeted suspected terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The strikes were in response to a deadly April attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. Pakistan condemned the operation and retaliated with cross-border shelling, which New Delhi said has killed 16 civilians so far.
President Donald Trump had earlier called for both countries to end their “tit-for-tat” exchanges and said he was open to helping mediate, if necessary.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held calls with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Rubio urged both sides to de-escalate immediately and reaffirmed U.S. support for bilateral dialogue. He stressed that Washington is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to peace and stability in South Asia.
