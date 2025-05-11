Hungary Postpones Talks With Ukraine On National Minorities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Hungarian side postponed consultations with the Ukrainian delegation scheduled for May 12. The meeting was supposed to be the beginning of regular negotiations.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Earlier in Budapest, the parties agreed on the work of expert groups to consider 11 recommendations from Hungary. The Ukrainian delegation expected the first interim results on May 12.

The rescheduled consultations were planned to take place in Uzhhorod, where the Ukrainian delegation arrived.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 9, the SSU announced that for the first time in Ukrainian history, it had exposed a spy network of Hungarian military intelligence . Its tasks, according to the investigation, included collecting information on the military security of Zakarpattia region and searching for vulnerabilities in the region's ground and air defense.

On the same day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats from the country. According to him, they were allegedly spying under“diplomatic cover.”

Ukraine responded by expelling two Hungarian diplomats.