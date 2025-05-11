Russian Army Loses 1,310 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, as of May 11, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 10,792 (+2) enemy tanks, 22,446 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 27,670 (+33) artillery systems, 1,381 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,159 (+1) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft , 335 (+0) helicopters, 35,537 (+55) operational and tactical drones, 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 47,947 (+117) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,878 (+3) units of special equipment of the Russian Army.
As Ukrinform reported, on May 10, 117 combat engagements were recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.
