Russian Army Loses 1,310 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to May 11, 2025, amounted to about 965,890 people, including 1,310 invaders killed in the last day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Also, as of May 11, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 10,792 (+2) enemy tanks, 22,446 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 27,670 (+33) artillery systems, 1,381 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,159 (+1) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft , 335 (+0) helicopters, 35,537 (+55) operational and tactical drones, 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 47,947 (+117) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,878 (+3) units of special equipment of the Russian Army.

General Staff: 196 combat clashes on frontline in past day, most insector

As Ukrinform reported, on May 10, 117 combat engagements were recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.