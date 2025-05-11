War Update: 161 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Hottest Spot

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Throughout the past day, May 10, there were 161 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the frontline, with 60 of them occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , summarizing the situation as of 8:00 on Sunday, May 11.

Yesterday, the Russians carried out 63 airstrikes at positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 96 guided bombs. They also conducted over 4,000 shellings, including 85 using multiple rocket launch systems, and deployed 2,470 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted Cherneve in Sumy region; Myrne, Sukhyi Yar, Piddubne, Komar in Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Malynivka, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region; and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck nine clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, an artillery system, a radar station, and another important object belonging to the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Mala Shapkivka, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were three enemy assaults. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled Russian storming actions near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, and in the area of Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked eight times, attempting to advance toward Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Nove, Zelena Dolyna, and near Yampolivka and Kopanky.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks. Russian units attempted to move toward Hryhorivka and near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , nine combat clashes were recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and toward Bila Hora, Maiske, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Druzhba, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and toward Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted 60 assault and offensive actions by the invaders toward the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Kotliarivka, Myrne, Zoria, and near Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, and toward Bahatyr, Shevchenko, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole sector , the invaders carried out 13 attacks near Novopil and Novosilky.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy launched two attacks near the settlement of Stepove and toward Novodanylivka, without success.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian forces made three unsuccessful attempts to advance toward Ukrainian defensive positions.

In the Kursk sector , there were 25 combat clashes of varying intensity over the past day. Additionally, the enemy carried out 18 airstrikes using 28 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 265 artillery shelling attacks at Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including three using multiple rocket launchers.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formation were spotted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian military personnel losses from February 24, 2022, to May 11, 2025, have reached approximately 965,890, including 1,310 eliminated over the past day alone.