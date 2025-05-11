Trump Announces Potentially“Big Week” For Ukraine, Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he“will continue to work with both sides” to end the war in Ukraine and expects the coming week to be a“big one”.

This was reported by DW citing Trump's post on the social network Truth Social, as relayed by Ukrinform.

“Potentially a great day for Russia and Ukraine!” Trump wrote, without clarifying exactly what he meant.

“Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end... I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens. The USA wants to focus, instead, on Rebuilding and Trade. A BIG week upcoming!” Trump added.

His comment came after Russian president Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct talks with Ukraine as early as next week.

Putin proposes direct talks in Turkey starting May 15

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“at the point where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Turkey.

Meanwhile, in the context of discussions about a potential truce in Ukraine, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States would judge Russia by its actions, not its words.

Photo: White House