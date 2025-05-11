Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Cote D'ivoire, Minister Of State Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

2025-05-11 03:02:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Alassane Dramane Ouattara met Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi in Abidjan yesterday. They discussed cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to bolster them, as well as key regional and global developments, particularly in the West Africa region. Both sides explored avenues for coordinating their shared efforts to foster stability and development in Africa, as well as a range of issues of common concern.

