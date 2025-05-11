Togo President Lauds Qatar's Efforts For Peace, Stability In Africa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Lome: President of the Togolese Republic H E Faure Gnassingbe Eyadema met Minister of State at Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance them.

The Minister of State stressed, during the meeting, Qatar's support of the mediation path the Togolese Republic has taken under the umbrella of the African Union in the crisis between the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and its efforts to find peaceful resolutions to regional conflicts.

President of the Togolese Republic praised Qatar's support of the African Union's efforts aiming to resolve the crisis between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and its efforts supporting regional stability and enhancing peace on the continent.