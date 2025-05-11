Mofa Secretary-General, Malaysian Counterpart Discuss Cooperation
Putrajaya: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Secretary-General of Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Amran Mohamed Zin in Putrajaya on Friday.
During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, alongside topics of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Malaysia H E Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour, Acting Director of Asian Affairs Department at MoFA Al Johara Yousef Fakhro, and the accompanying delegation.
