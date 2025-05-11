Fair And Balanced Nuclear Agreement Remains Possible: Iran FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Iranian Foreign Minister H E Abbas Araghchi stated that the Middle East is undergoing a delicate phase that necessitates enhanced understanding and comprehensive cooperation among its nations.

Speaking at the opening session of the fourth Arab-Iranian Dialogue Conference in Doha yesterday, Araghchi emphasised Iran's commitment to dialogue as a strategic necessity for addressing challenges and fostering regional stability.

He highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between Iran and the Arab world, underscoring the importance of strengthening collaboration and overcoming divisions to ensure security and development in the region.

Regarding Iran's nuclear program, he reaffirmed that his country has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons, stating that the use of such weapons is religiously prohibited and has no place in Iran's defensive doctrine. However, he asserted Iran's right to develop its peaceful nuclear program, including uranium enrichment.

He also announced that the fourth round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States would take place soon, expressing optimism that a fair and balanced nuclear agreement remains achievable, provided that other parties abandon unrealistic demands.

On the Palestinian issue, he stressed that Palestine remains the central cause for the Islamic world and his country cannot remain silent regarding the daily crimes and massacres being perpetrated against the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip. He considered the Israeli entity to represent the greatest threat to regional security.

He pointed to the serious repercussions of the Israeli occupation's policies of forced displacement and systematic killing, calling on Islamic countries to shoulder their responsibilities in confronting these policies and supporting the Palestinian people in their pursuit of their legitimate rights.

Addressing the Iranian-Gulf relations, the Iranian Foreign Minister welcomed recent positive developments over the past year, including a joint meeting between Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council - the first in four decades - which he described as an important step toward building trust and regional partnership.

He called for greater economic and trade cooperation among the countries of the region in sectors such as energy, transportation, and technology, asserting that Iran is open to any initiative fostering regional economic integration based on mutual benefits.

He emphasised the role of cultural and scientific diplomacy in fostering genuine understanding between peoples, arguing that civilizational rapprochement forms a strong foundation for long-term political and economic partnerships.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated his country's call for collective efforts to stabilise the region.