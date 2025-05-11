Partnership With Qatar Essential For More Stable And Prosperous Region: Turkish FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye H E Hakan Fidan affirmed the importance of the upcoming session of the High Strategic Committee between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye for exploring new horizons of cooperation and signing agreements that would deepen the Qatari-Turkish relationship. In an exclusive and comprehensive interview with Al-Sharq during its visit to Ankara and Istanbul, he pointed out that there are 117 documents that frame the strategic Qatari-Turkish relationship.

The summary of the interview is being published in The Peninsula in conjunction with Al-Sharq.

His Excellency stressed that the partnership between the Republic of Turkiye and the State of Qatar has proven essential for a more stable and prosperous future for the region and the world.

He emphasised the importance of Turkish-Gulf relations, describing them as deeply rooted and noting the continuation of intensive communication between the two sides, whether bilaterally or through the Gulf Cooperation Council, reflecting mutual coordination.

He mentioned that the two sides have resumed the Turkish-Gulf strategic dialogue during Qatar's rotating presidency of the GCC, referring to the ongoing negotiations for a Turkish-Gulf free trade agreement, which is being finalised for signing as soon as possible.



He warned of the repercussions of the crises facing the region, affirming that we are going through an extremely difficult and uncertain period in which global balances are being reshaped, while the international community has become unable to find solutions to wars and human rights violations. He stated that Qatar and Turkiye are aware of their role in supporting regional peace and security, stressing the growing importance of Qatari-Turkish relations amid the region's complex dynamics and tensions. He affirmed that both countries adopt regional stances that prioritise dialogue and understanding as the foundation for resolving crises.

Regarding the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip, H E Hakan Fidan called on the Islamic world to act to stop the genocide being carried out against Palestinians in the occupied territories. He stated that the Islamic world cannot remain silent about what is happening in Palestine, stressing his rejection of any plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank. He insisted that any solution to the Palestinian cause must be developed with and for the Palestinians.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye H E Hakan Fidan during an interview with Editor-in-Chief of Al Sharq newspaper, Jaber Al Harami.

He revealed that there are ongoing efforts and continuous movements to stop the aggression, pointing to the existence of 20 global initiatives and coalitions to halt the ethnic cleansing against Palestinians and to adopt a two-state solution. Regarding the future of Turkish-Israeli relations in light of the continued war on Gaza, he affirmed that Turkiye will not resume its trade relations with Israel as long as the aggression on Gaza continues.

He said Turkiye has completely halted trade with Israel due to its obstruction of humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, stressing the necessity of halting arms supplies to Israel to pressure it to stop its crimes of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians.

On Turkiye's position regarding developments in Syria, H E Hakan Fidan emphasized that the unity, territorial integrity, reconstruction, and national reconciliation in Syria are fundamental priorities for Turkiye. He praised the Syrian administration's performance in dealing with the challenges the country is facing and noted that it is acting with utmost wisdom and caution during this phase.

He emphasized the need to grant all components of the Syrian people equal citizenship rights and to combat terrorist elements and separatist movements, which he said are the direct responsibility of the Syrian administration. He expressed confidence that the establishment of the Syrian People's Assembly is an important step toward launching Syria's legislative process.

He warned of the continued existence of terrorist organizations in Syria and their threat to stability, stating that if these groups do not dissolve themselves, Turkiye has the capabilities to eliminate them from the regional system.

The interview also touched on developments in Yemen, where the Turkish Foreign Minister affirmed that his country supports constitutional legitimacy in Yemen based on the unity and integrity of its territories.

Regarding Turkish-European relations and Turkiye's efforts to join the European Union, H E emphasized that Turkiye's EU membership is in the interest of the Union just as much as it is in Turkiye's.

He stressed that deepening the EU-Turkiye partnership would enhance the Union's ability to respond to developments in Europe and the world. He noted Turkiye's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war through its leadership of the Black Sea Initiative in cooperation with the United Nations, its organization of prisoner exchanges, and its humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while encouraging the warring parties to reach a negotiated solution.

Thanks to Turkiye's efforts, 33 million tons of grains were delivered to global markets, preventing a food crisis. He called for a comprehensive political framework to end this war.