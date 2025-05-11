MECC Launches 'Environmental Media And The Imperative Of Development' Book At DIBF

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) yesterday launched a new book titled“Environmental Media and the Imperative of Development”, as part of its participation in the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair, held under the slogan“From Engraving to Writing.”

Authored by Ahmed Hussein Al-Mutawa, an environmental consultant at the Ministry, the book explores the importance of media in serving environmental causes and highlights the role environmental media plays in raising awareness and promoting environmental sustainability concepts.

The author distinguishes between general media coverage of environmental issues and specialised environmental journalism that addresses these issues with professional analytical depth. He emphasises the need for specialised environmental media that reflects growing local, regional, and international interest in environmental affairs.

The book underscores the importance of developing an environmental media system that keeps pace with change and contributes effectively to supporting environmental policies through the adoption of innovative ideas and initiatives, as well as building partnerships with various stakeholders.

A dedicated chapter also discusses major environmental issues in the Gulf region and Arab countries, examining current challenges and potential solutions-adding scientific value to the work.

Al-Mutawa stressed the critical role of environmental media in protecting the environment, whether through news coverage or awareness programs. He highlighted the importance of producing professional investigative reports that address the human right to a healthy and safe environment.

He noted that Article 33 of Qatar's Constitution states:“The State shall preserve the environment and its natural balance in order to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development for all generations.” Al-Mutawa called for the activation of this constitutional provision by developing national environmental media.

He also pointed out that the influence of environmental media in Qatar remains limited, attributing this to the lack of interest among media professionals and the dominance of commercial interests over media content, which has led to diminished focus on environmental issues.

Al-Mutawa called for intensified efforts in environmental education and awareness and emphasised the need to overcome the challenges hindering environmental media from contributing to the achievement of national sustainable development goals.