Israeli Blockade Leaves Gaza "Dying of Thirst," Water Authority Warns
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Water Authority (PWA) issued a grave warning on Saturday regarding a severe water crisis in the Gaza Strip, stating that the region is 'dying of thirst' as a result of the near-total breakdown of water and sanitation services amid ongoing hostilities with Israel.
According to a PWA statement, Israeli military actions, extensive damage to infrastructure, power cuts, and limitations on fuel and vital resources have brought water services to a virtual halt.
The authority reported that a staggering 85 percent of water and sanitation facilities within Gaza have sustained severe damage. Consequently, residents are left with a meager average of three to five liters of water per person daily – significantly less than the World Health Organization's minimum emergency standard of 15 liters.
The PWA also cautioned about escalating public health dangers due to the discharge of raw sewage into populated areas and the consumption of saline, non-potable water by residents.
The PWA accused Israel of transgressing international humanitarian law and demanded an immediate cessation of military operations. They also called for an end to what they termed "systematic occupation practices," the removal of the blockade, and the safeguarding of water sector personnel.
In a separate development, the media office of the Hamas-led government in Gaza accused Israel of committing "organized crimes" against over two million civilians in the enclave by imposing a comprehensive blockade and restricting the entry of humanitarian aid.
In a Friday statement, the office asserted that Israel has maintained the closure of all Gaza crossings for 70 consecutive days. This has reportedly prevented the entry of approximately 39,000 aid trucks carrying fuel, food, and medical supplies, despite what they described as a deteriorating humanitarian and health crisis.
Israel closed access to Gaza on March 2, following the conclusion of the initial phase of a ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas in January. The implementation of a second phase remains stalled due to disagreements between the involved parties.
