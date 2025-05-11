403
US, China Trade Talks Mark ‘Total Reset’
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump announced on Saturday evening that his administration held a "very good meeting" with Chinese officials regarding trade matters in Switzerland.
The discussions, according to Trump, resulted in a "total reset" of the relationship between the two major economies.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the encounter positively, saying: "A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner. We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!"
The media reported that the initial round of negotiations took place in Geneva and concluded on Saturday, with further dialogue scheduled for the following day.
The discussions commenced at 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) and, including a midday meal, lasted until approximately 8 p.m.—spanning at least eight hours in total.
Despite the extended duration of the talks, no formal declarations were released afterward, and the specifics—such as the topics covered or the atmosphere during the conversations—were not disclosed publicly.
The American delegation was headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while the Chinese side was led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.
These negotiations occurred in the context of attempts to calm heightened trade tensions that had surged earlier in the year.
At that time, the United States had enacted tariffs of up to 145 percent on goods imported from China, prompting Beijing to retaliate with duties of up to 125 percent on selected American exports.
