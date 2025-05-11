403
Slovak Premier praises ‘extremely successful’ Moscow trip
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico praised his recent visit to Moscow as a major success and a clear statement of Slovakia’s independent foreign policy, despite facing criticism from EU officials and travel restrictions from other member states.
In a video message posted on Facebook Saturday, Fico described the trip as “extremely successful,” highlighting key meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
Fico used the occasion to question the EU’s sanctions on Russia, arguing they harm the bloc more than they impact Moscow. He stressed Slovakia’s need to maintain practical relations with Russia, particularly regarding energy. According to Fico, Slovakia's nuclear plants rely on Russian fuel, and losing access to Russian oil and gas could endanger the country’s energy security.
“Europe needs Russia, and Russia needs Europe,” Fico stated. He called for cooperation instead of division, rejecting policies that he said promote "hatred and iron curtains."
The prime minister also emphasized that his Moscow visit reflected Slovakia’s sovereign foreign policy, asserting that no one has the right to dictate its diplomatic choices.
His visit sparked criticism from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who said commemorating Victory Day in Moscow placed Fico “on the wrong side of history.” Fico shot back on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Kallas had “no authority” to criticize a sovereign nation’s leader who constructively engages with European affairs.
Fico concluded his video by humorously noting that his return journey would take six hours instead of two, due to Estonia’s closure of its airspace to his plane.
