Media Streaming Market To Hit USD 108.73 Billion In 2025 Amid On-Demand Content Boom
Competitor Insights
Key companies in media streaming market research report:
Tencent Holdings Ltd
IBM Corporation
Alphabet Inc.
Havision Inc.
Disney+
Roku Inc.
Hulu LLC
Brightcove Inc.
Apple Inc.
Netflix Inc.
Key Developments
In May 2025, Roku Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire streaming service provider Frndly TV. This acquisition will help the company expand further into the live television segment.
In October 2024, Warner Bros Discovery announced launch of its Max streaming service in seven Asia markets, including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Hong Kong, from November 19. The company intends to bring popular content from iconic brands like Discover, Cartoon Network, HBO, and DC Universe to these seven markets.
In February 2024, Sistema Brasileiro de Televisao (SBT) selected Brightcove to power its new streaming service.
Market Segmentation
Component Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
Software
Content Delivery Services
Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
Satellite TV
Cable TV
IPTV
OTT Streaming
Vertical Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
E-learning
Healthcare
Government
Sports
Gaming
Others
Revenue Model Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
Subscription-based
Transaction-based
Advertising-based
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Germany
U.K.
Spain
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
GCC Countries
Israel
Rest of Middle East
South Africa
North Africa
Central Africa
