Germany becomes chaotic
(MENAFN) Germany is grappling with severe political instability, highlighted by back-to-back government crises in less than a year. The previous administration, led by Olaf Scholz, collapsed on November 6 due to internal conflict and a final dispute over increasing public debt to boost aid to Ukraine—something the finance minister refused to support, citing strict debt limits.
Now, only six months later, the new government led by conservative CDU leader Friedrich Merz has already stumbled. On May 6, Merz failed to secure enough votes in his first attempt to be confirmed as chancellor—a historic failure with no precedent in post-World War II Germany. Although he succeeded in a second vote, the initial rejection was a clear sign of internal sabotage within his own coalition.
Merz’s bloc, formed with the Social Democrats (SPD), should have had the numbers, meaning the failed vote likely resulted from a quiet rebellion within the ranks. The secret ballot masked the identities of at least 18 dissenters, leaving a lingering sense of distrust and political fragility within the coalition. This rocky start casts a long shadow over Merz’s ability to lead effectively.
The implications are serious: if Merz couldn’t even guarantee support for his own confirmation, pushing through legislation and budgets will be even harder. Worse still, the challenges facing Germany are immense. From economic struggles and infrastructure decay to a fragmented party system, technological stagnation, and a disillusioned public, the nation is in widespread disarray.
This internal dysfunction means the latest coalition, already marred by betrayal, may prove even more unstable than the last.
