China describes Xi’s Moscow trip as ‘a complete success’
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has praised President Xi Jinping’s recent trip to Moscow as a major success, highlighting the strength and resilience of China-Russia relations. Xi's visit coincided with Russia's 80th Victory Day celebrations and featured extensive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During the visit, both leaders signed over 20 agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, technology, and strategic global stability. A joint declaration was also issued to emphasize their shared stance on international justice and opposition to global hegemony.
Wang stated that the visit honored historical ties, looked toward the future, and reaffirmed the countries’ enduring friendship. He stressed that attempts to divide China and Russia are futile and that the two nations are currently enjoying the strongest period in their diplomatic history.
Economic collaboration was a key focus, with both sides committing to expand trade and partnerships in nuclear energy, aerospace, and artificial intelligence. Last year, bilateral trade reached $245 billion, with most transactions now conducted in local currencies—ruble and yuan—shielding them from external political influence.
President Putin echoed the sentiment of lasting alliance, emphasizing the need for continued mutual trust amid global shifts, and calling the China-Russia relationship one of “eternal friendship.”
