The Ultimate Influencer Competition is Back! ‘Play Beyond’ Esports Tournament Returns to DEF at GameExpo
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9 May 2025: Unparalleled excitement, high-stakes battles, and fan-fuelled energy are taking the city by storm as the power-packed Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 welcomes back the ultimate influencer face-off with Play Beyond. Taking place at the eagerly awaited GameExpo event on 10 and 11 May in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Zabeel Halls 2 and 3, the biggest esports pros in the region are set to take the stage with unforgettable matchups together with fans, friends, and families; followed by epic meet-and-greets and once-in-a-lifetime gaming moments.
From the electric atmosphere of a roaring crowd to the big-screen gameplay, Play Beyond is designed to deliver an immersive, high-energy experience for all ages. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), fans have the unprecedented opportunity to not only witness heart-pounding action but also step into the spotlight and join their favourite content creators live on stage.
Back by popular demand, MENA’s most loved digital creator, AboFlah returns to the stage with his trademark charisma, ready to lead the charge and rally fans with his infectious energy. Joining him is a dream team of rising stars, including motorsports sensation Sultan Khalifa and two lucky fans who will step into the spotlight after winning the official Play Beyond qualifier challenge. Together, they’ll go head-to-head against the elite squad from Nasr Esports Academy and top creators like 6th_kage, Khaled Dego, Sonson.Platinum, and AWYA as they bring their A-game across multiple games. This is the ultimate opportunity for everyone to witness the esports pros battle it out for the coveted Play Beyond trophy and ultimate bragging rights across new and revered classic game battles, including EA Sports FC 24, Fall Guys, Crash Team Racing, Chained Together, and Tekken 8.
The action doesn’t stop at the stage. Fans have the chance to become part of the high-intensity action alongside their favourite influencers with on-stage gameplay, real-time audience participation. Plus, ticket holders of the special Pro Gamer Pass have an incredible opportunity to connect with their favourite creators in exclusive meet-and-greet moments.
More than a tournament, Play Beyond is a celebration of gaming culture, social media stars, and the passionate fan communities that power them. It’s made for everyone - from esports enthusiasts and content creators to families looking for all-day entertainment and Gen Z fans looking to connect with the creators they love.
Tickets are on sale on Platinumlist. One-day entry is priced at AED 39 for students and AED 69 for adults. Those planning to attend all three days can opt for multi-day passes, priced at AED 69 for students and AED 139 for adults. A limited number of Pro Gamer Experience tickets are also available, giving fans one-day access to exclusive meet-and-greets with top creators such as Abo Flah, for AED 199. Families of six (two adults and four children) can enjoy a one-day pass for AED 149 or access all three days of GameExpo 2025 for AED 299.
Reaching GameExpo is convenient and hassle-free. DWTC is easily accessible via the Dubai Metro, several RTA bus routes, and taxis. Those choosing to drive can find ample parking throughout DWTC with six convenient paid car parks, two free car parks, as well as onsite valet services. GameExpo visitors can also benefit from an AED 5 discount on parking fees.
Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Amazon, du, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Roxy Cinemas, talabat, and Virgin Radio.
For more information on Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025, please visit the DEF 2025 website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
