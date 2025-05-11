Mother's Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan Lists Strengths Of Mothers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating Mother's Day. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shared a note about mothers from an Instagram account.

In the note, the actress talked about the strength of a mother and her endurance. The note read,“Don't underestimate a mother. She's survived pain that would make others crumble. She's endured sleep deprivation that breaks the mind. She'd held her baby while holding herself together. No applause. No break. Just relentless love. That's strength”.

Earlier, the actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Indian armed forces, stating that she salutes their bravery and commitment to national security. A day after the Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace, Kareena posted a picture of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri alongside Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

She wrote:“Grateful to the efforts of our armed forces. I salute their bravery and commitments to national security. Let's stand united against terrorism. Jai Hind.” The Indian Air Force on Wednesday targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace.

The Pakistan armed forces were taken by complete surprise when the Indian strikes started around 1.44 a.m. The terrorists' sites targeted by Indian strikes include Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The terrorist infrastructure was targeted from where the attacks against India have been planned and directed. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a press release saying nine sites have been targeted altogether during 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Saturday, as it started shelling the border areas and also sent surveillance drones in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. The drone were engaged by India's S-400 India's air defense system which the country bought from its oldest ally, Russia despite the pressures of sanctions from the USA and other western nations.