Iran Holds Firm on Nuclear Rights Ahead of U.S. Meeting
(MENAFN) Iran's top diplomat, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, declared on Saturday that the nation will not compromise its right to nuclear technology during upcoming negotiations with the United States. Speaking at a conference in Doha just before the fourth round of indirect discussions scheduled in Oman, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and its insistence on its entitlement to the peaceful application of nuclear power, including uranium enrichment.
He asserted, "We are not seeking nuclear weapons, and weapons of mass destruction have no place in Iran's security doctrine." Araghchi added, "For this reason, we were among the initiators of the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the West Asian region."
While underscoring Iran's good-faith engagement in discussions with the U.S. and other nations, Araghchi stated, "If the goal of these negotiations is to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, this is entirely achievable, and an agreement is well within reach."
Nevertheless, Araghchi warned that should the aim of the talks be to deny Iran its established nuclear entitlements or to introduce unreasonable requests, the nation would not concede any of those rights.
Notably, Iranian and American representatives have already convened for three rounds of indirect talks, with the first and third meetings held in Muscat, Oman, on April 12th and 26th, respectively, and the second taking place in Rome, Italy, on April 19th.
