403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nuggets Edge Thunder in Playoff Clash, Secure 2-1 Advantage
(MENAFN) The Denver Nuggets secured a 2-1 advantage in the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Friday night, narrowly defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-104 in an overtime battle. Playing at home in Ball Arena, the Nuggets saw strong performances from Jamal Murray, who tallied 27 points, and Nikola Jokic, who contributed significantly with 20 points and 16 rebounds.
Despite the loss for Oklahoma City, Jalen Williams led his team with an impressive 32 points, while Chet Holmgren recorded 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and 13 rebounds.
In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers took a 2-1 series lead by decisively beating the Indiana Pacers 126-104. The game, hosted by the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, saw Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell lead all scorers with a remarkable 43 points, also grabbing 9 rebounds. Jarrett Allen posted 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, and Evan Mobley contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds. For the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points, and Pascal Siakam added 18 points.
Despite the loss for Oklahoma City, Jalen Williams led his team with an impressive 32 points, while Chet Holmgren recorded 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and 13 rebounds.
In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers took a 2-1 series lead by decisively beating the Indiana Pacers 126-104. The game, hosted by the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, saw Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell lead all scorers with a remarkable 43 points, also grabbing 9 rebounds. Jarrett Allen posted 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, and Evan Mobley contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds. For the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points, and Pascal Siakam added 18 points.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment